Clair Wesley Jensen, 86, of Sioux City, died unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

A visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. The family will be present starting at 6 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.

Clair was born on May 22, 1933, in Homer, Neb., the son of Kingo and Alverta (Midkiff) Jensen. After graduating from Homer High School in 1951, Clair joined the Army and proudly served his country. When he returned home, he enrolled in junior college and eventually graduated from South Dakota State University with a civil engineering degree.

He married Shirley Noble on May 31, 1958, in Hawarden, Iowa. Shirley preceded him in death in 2003. Together they had three children, Lynnette, Craig and Galen. Clair and Shirley joined Redeemer Lutheran Church in 1962 and both were active in the church until their deaths.