Sioux City
Clair Wesley Jensen, 86, of Sioux City, died unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
A visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. The family will be present starting at 6 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Clair was born on May 22, 1933, in Homer, Neb., the son of Kingo and Alverta (Midkiff) Jensen. After graduating from Homer High School in 1951, Clair joined the Army and proudly served his country. When he returned home, he enrolled in junior college and eventually graduated from South Dakota State University with a civil engineering degree.
You have free articles remaining.
He married Shirley Noble on May 31, 1958, in Hawarden, Iowa. Shirley preceded him in death in 2003. Together they had three children, Lynnette, Craig and Galen. Clair and Shirley joined Redeemer Lutheran Church in 1962 and both were active in the church until their deaths.
During their marriage, Clair worked briefly for the City of Milwaukee before returning to Sioux City and working for Western Contracting. His time at Western took him to many construction sites throughout the United States and resulted in many fun vacations and trips for the family. Clair later worked for Larry Book Contracting before eventually owning his own business – Curry Floor and Acoustics. Clair remained at Curry’s until his retirement in 2006.
In retirement, Clair kept busy with any number of activities. He seemed to always have something he was building or fixing for someone. He loved watching the Morningside Mustangs, the Green Bay Packers and the St. Louis Cardinals and of course any team or event that involved his grandkids.
Clair is survived by his children, Lynnette Konkel (Jeff) of Huron Township, Mich., Craig (Tammy) of West Des Moines, and Galen (Nancy) of Sioux City; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.