Clara Eye

Sioux City

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Clara Eye, a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, who departed from us on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Unity Point Hospital. Clara was a beacon of kindness, compassion, and joy, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing her.

A Visitation Prayer Service to celebrate Clara's life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, with prayer service at 6:30 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, at Mt. Zion Church, 1421 Geneva Street, Sioux City, with her burial following service at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association and Special Olympics of Iowa in Clara's honor.

Clara was a farmer's wife, homemaker, and care giver; she loved being a Teacher's Assistant for many years at Riverside School and was a Mary Kay Consultant, too. Clara was a business owner of Clara & Dale's Bridal Fashion in Sioux City, where she was a seamstress and did alterations, as well.

Clara enjoyed music while coloring and creating beautiful crafts. Clara was a gifted artist whose creativity knew no bounds. Her pictures vibrantly colored, brought beauty and inspiration to countless lives. She had an infectious laugh that could brighten the darkest of days and a heart that overflowed with love for those around her.

She leaves behind daughters Debra L. Carr of Newcastle, Wyo., Jacquelyn L. (Eye) Miller of Kingsley, Iowa, Lesa Marie Eye of Clearwater, Fla., Michelle Eye of Sioux City, and Donna Eye of Sioux City; grandchildren Dale and Sarah Clark of Pueblo West, Colo., Lori and Jerry Gray of Newcastle, Amanda and Ricky Lien of Firestone, Colo., Victoria and Nick Epps of Kingsley, Nichole and Robert Sigafus of Sheldon, Iowa, Alexander and Heather Eye of Coralville, Iowa, Charlie Vasquez of Coralville, and Allie Eye of Sioux City; great-grandchildren Samuel Clark and Skyler Clark of Pueblo West, Braxton Lien, Izabella Lien and Ryder Lien of Firestone, Michael McCalmont of Sioux City, and McKayla Eye, Brayden Eye, Aubreigh Eye and Alexandria Eye of Coralville; two sisters-in-law Shirley Shockey of Rockford, Ill., and Verna Shockey of Sioux City; one brother-in-law, Roy Baker, Sr. of Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews who will cherish the memories of their time spent together.

Clara's warm and caring nature touched the lives of many, and she will be deeply missed by her wide circle of family and friends.

Clara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale C. Eye; daughters Jeanne Marie and Christina Lynn Eye; twin granddaughters, Patrisia and Vanessa Eye; three brothers Gene Shockey, Sr., Dave Shockey (Sharon), and Butch Shockey; and one sister, Gloria Baker.

As we say our farewells to Clara, let us remember the joy she brought into our lives and the legacy of love she leaves behind. May her spirit live on in our hearts forever.

Rest in peace, dear Clara Eye. You will never be forgotten.