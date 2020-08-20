Clarence J. Backer
Sioux City
Clarence John Backer, 93, of Sioux City, was called home by his heavenly father Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, after a brief illness.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church, with the Rev. Rupp officiating, and concelebrated by Clarence's two nephews, the Rev. Armand Bertrand, and the Rev. Dennis Backer. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. At this time of COVID, masks are required for all services. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Clarence was born on May 8, 1927, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of Henrietta Kappes and William Backer. He grew up in Ashton, Iowa, and graduated from Central High School in Sioux City in 1946.
He married Yvette DeMers on June 7, 1949. Their wedding took place at St. Jean Baptiste Catholic Church in Sioux City. Nine children were born to this union. Clarence served in the U.S. Army as a medic during World War II and was honorably discharged. He worked as a plasterer for Franks Plastering and worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 32 years, retiring in 1988. He was a great handyman and could build or fix almost anything.
He was a devout Catholic. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and missed her terribly when she passed. They are now together again. He also enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Clarence loved smiling, playing cards, going for walks, and watching the Chicago Cubs. He was a member of Morningside American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Left to cherish his memory are his nine children, Kathleen (Gordon) Pynn, William (Cindy) Backer, and Sandra (Jack) Maiso, all of Sioux City, Ronda (Dan) Whitson of Springfield, Mo., Michael Backer of LaPalma, Calif., Douglas (Cindy) Backer of Sioux City, Sharon (Gene) Klunk of La Palma, Barbara (Steven) Condon of Sioux City, and Debra Backer of Sioux City; 18 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Backer and Yvonne Bertrand; and his favorite granddog, Roxie.
Waiting to greet him in heaven, beside our Lord, are his wife; his parents; five brothers, Elmer, Gerald, Dale, Eugene, and Leon Backer; a sister, Elvira Huisman; a great-grandson, Cameron Dean Condon; and a great-great-granddaughter, Oaklyn Maria Sands.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Sunrise Retirement Community, or Mater Dei Parish.
