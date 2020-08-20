× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clarence J. Backer

Sioux City

Clarence John Backer, 93, of Sioux City, was called home by his heavenly father Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, after a brief illness.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church, with the Rev. Rupp officiating, and concelebrated by Clarence's two nephews, the Rev. Armand Bertrand, and the Rev. Dennis Backer. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. At this time of COVID, masks are required for all services. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.

Clarence was born on May 8, 1927, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of Henrietta Kappes and William Backer. He grew up in Ashton, Iowa, and graduated from Central High School in Sioux City in 1946.

He married Yvette DeMers on June 7, 1949. Their wedding took place at St. Jean Baptiste Catholic Church in Sioux City. Nine children were born to this union. Clarence served in the U.S. Army as a medic during World War II and was honorably discharged. He worked as a plasterer for Franks Plastering and worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 32 years, retiring in 1988. He was a great handyman and could build or fix almost anything.