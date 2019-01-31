Sioux Center, Iowa
Clarene Kroon, 89, of Sioux Center, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Royale Meadows Care Center in Sioux Center.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at First Reformed Church in Sioux Center, with the Rev. Stephen Breen officiating. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:45 a.m. until service time Friday in the fellowship hall of First Reformed Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center.
Clarene Kroon was born on Oct. 29, 1929, in Sioux Center. Her parents were Henry and Hattie (Van Roekel) Kroon. Her father died of cancer in 1942 at the age of 64 and her mother passed away in 1980 at the age of 94.
Clarene comes from a large family, being the 11th of 12 children. She had seven sisters and four brothers. Only one sister is still living.
She attended country school from primary through fifth grade. She and her sister cleaned the country school house in exchange for piano lessons from Alice Eppink. Clarene finished her schooling at Sioux Center schools. She was very involved in the music programs at school, both vocal and instrumental as well as accompanying other musicians on the piano. A particularly fond memory was going to the National Music Contest in St. Joseph, Mo. They traveled the 270 miles to St. Joseph in a school bus. Clarene accompanied a trumpet trio that earned a superior rating.
While still in high school, she did an office practice session at Wesselink Insurance Agency, which turned into a 49-year career as secretary and bookkeeper for the agency. Music continued to be an important part of her adult life. She sang in the choir and accompanied various music groups at First Reformed Church as well as in the Sioux Center area.
Clarene retired from her working career in 2000 and enjoyed living at Royale Meadows since January 2016.
She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Arlone and Wilbur Vos of Sioux Center; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Henry D. and Hattie Kroon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Cornelius and Wilhelmina Kroon, Gerrit and Mary Kroon, Richard and Anna Kroon, and Rev. William and Marjorie Kroon; sisters, Cornelia Kroon, and Marilyn Kroon; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Gertrude and Peter Punt, Della and Henry Van De Berg, Bernice and Henry Baker and Margaret Voortman and her husbands, Manus and Merenus Voortman.