Laurel, Neb.
Clarice Ann Hangman, 70, of Laurel, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at United Lutheran Church in Laurel, with the Rev. Matthew Quanbeck officiating. Burial will be in Lime Creek Cemetery, Maskell, Neb. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
Clarice was born on Aug. 24, 1949, in Obert, Neb., to Harry and Rachel (Gronlund) Rasmussen. She attended Kellbert High School in Obert, graduating in 1967. Clarice met Lamont Hangman in high school and on Feb. 8, 1968, they married in Ponca, Neb. They moved from Obert to Laurel in 1987. Together, they had seven children.
Clarice was a homemaker her whole life. She enjoyed raising her children, cooking and baking for her grandchildren, decorating wedding cakes, and playing card games with family. She liked fishing and watching the Food Network. She was a huge volleyball fan, especially Nebraska volleyball. Clarice will be remembered for her giving nature and selfless acts of kindness to all around her.
You have free articles remaining.
Clarice is survived by her husband, Lamont; seven children and spouses, Mary Hangman of Omaha, Marsha and Paul Meier of Oxford, Neb., Robert and Mari Hangman of Omaha, Sherri and Jeff Brown of Wakefield, Neb., Donna Hangman and Gene Wessel of Laurel, Jason and Valerie Hangman of Laurel, and Kristin and Jericho Langford of Laurel; 28 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Judy Heikes of Hartington, Neb., Sandra and Gordon Hamilton of Obert, and Sheryl and Odin Hangman of Hartington; brother-in-law, Raymond (Doris) Hintz of Newcastle, Neb.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Raymond Rasmussen; a sister, Patricia Hintz; two granddaughters, Kylie Brown and Amelia Hangman; and a brother-in-law, Stuart Heikes.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Joshua Hangman, Jonathon Mullen, Matthew Mullen, Zachary Hangman, Austin Gothier, Isaac Gothier, Aaron Gothier, and Mitchell Hangman. Honorary pallbearers will be Clarice's grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
To plant a tree in memory of Clarice Hangman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.