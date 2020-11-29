Clarice M. Roder

Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville, with Father Daniel Greving officiating, Deacon Rick Roder and Deacon Dan Goebel assisting. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Granville. Visitation with family present will be 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, with a vigil prayer service at 5 p.m., at the church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday at the church. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, Iowa. If you are unable to attend, you may send condolences and watch the funeral online that will be posted after the funeral at www.fischfh.com.