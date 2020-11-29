Clarice M. Roder
Granville, Iowa
Clarice M. Roder, 86, of Granville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Orange City Area Health Systems in Orange City, Iowa.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville, with Father Daniel Greving officiating, Deacon Rick Roder and Deacon Dan Goebel assisting. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Granville. Visitation with family present will be 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, with a vigil prayer service at 5 p.m., at the church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday at the church. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, Iowa. If you are unable to attend, you may send condolences and watch the funeral online that will be posted after the funeral at www.fischfh.com.
Clarice was born July 4, 1934, the daughter of Theodore and Frances (Kokenge) Klein at rural Granville, Iowa. She was raised in the Granville area and graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in 1952. After graduation she assisted her parents on the family farm.
On Nov. 7, 1955, she married Gerald Roder. They made their home in Sibley, Iowa, where they farmed from 1956-1960. In 1960, they moved to Clarice's family farm near Granville where they farmed until 1999. The couple moved to Bavarian Meadows Assisted Living Facility in Remsen in November 2018.
Gerald passed away Nov. 15, 2020.
Clarice was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville, church guild and Christian Mothers. She also served on the St. Joseph Church Council for two years. She was a homemaker who loved the outdoors, tending to her flowers, reading, doing word finds and playing cards. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her seven children, Tom (Sharol) of Granville, Lori (Tim) Mousel of Alton, Iowa, Roger (Debbie) of Omaha, Dale (Jane) of Sioux City, Vicki (Roger) Fritz of Jewell, Iowa, Doug (Paula) of Lawton, Iowa, and Ryan (Stephanie) of Buffalo, Minn.; 17 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Dick (Mary) Roder of Remsen and Paul (Betty) Roder Lee Summitt, Mo.; sisters-in-law, Karen (Denny) Schemmel of Overland Park, Kan., Helen Roder of Ballwin, Mo., and Jean Ballard of Carroll, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; grandson, Trace Roder; brothers, Marcel (Ann), James (Angeline) and Merlyn (Jeanne) (Jan) and Tom; sisters, Verna (Tony) Bunkers and Lois (Gene) Wiltgen; Gerald's parents and siblings, James Roder and Janice Klein.
Pallbearers will be granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers and other memorials, please consider donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church Granville, Spalding Catholic School Alton and the Bavarian Meadows Assisted Living Home (ice cream machine fund) Remsen.
The family wishes to thank Fr. Daniel Greving for his spiritual guidance and the staff of the Bavarian Meadows Assisted Living Home, Orange City Hospice and the doctors and nurses of Orange City Area Health System for their care and kindness.
