Clark J. Godfrey
Sioux City
Clark J. Godfrey, 86, of Sioux City, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave. The family requests that visitors dress casually, wear a mask and social distance as much as possible. Private graveside service will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Clark Jay Godfrey, the son of Leonard and Azalia (Clark) Godfrey, was born on Sept. 12, 1934, in Sioux City. He graduated from East High School in 1952. After high school, Clark went into construction with his brothers, and later worked at Cudahy's meat packing plant. He spent most of his career at the Sioux City Journal, retiring after 37 years in advertising in 1997.
On June 24, 1960, Clark was united in marriage with Mary Talsma at Grace United Methodist Church in Sioux City. They were married for 55 years. Mary died on July 6, 2015.
Clark played fast-pitch softball as a young man. Later in life, he coached Little League, Youth League, and American Legion baseball. Clark was an avid fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and the Iowa State Cyclones. He enjoyed golf, working in the yard, and watching his kids and grandkids play sports.
Clark is survived by his children, Cary (Sharon) Godfrey, Jeni (Steve) Snyder, and Dennis (DeeDee) Godfrey; grandchildren, Austin and Dillon Godfrey, Wade (Char) Stoos, John (Teri) Stoos, Luke (Alexis) Snyder, Annie, Mariah, and Emily Snyder, Jesse and Jordan Godfrey, and Shayla (Luke Driscoll) Smith; great-grandchildren, Kenzie (Addison), Karlie, Gavin, Isabella, Frankie, Reign, Mars, Stella, Mila and Mylo; great-great-grandchildren, Jozlynn and Hazel; siblings, Dorothy Amick, Dale (Janet) Godfrey, Dwight (Mary Lou) Godfrey, Delano (Helen) Sutton, Lanny (Karon) Godfrey, Max (Sharon) Godfrey, and Judy Utesch; sisters-in-law, Kay Godfrey, Connie Godfrey, and Judy Verdoorn; brother-in-law, Cordell Hull; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a granddaughter, Abby Snyder; and brothers, Bob, Jim, and Butch Godfrey.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be directed to Camp High Hopes.
