Clark J. Godfrey

Sioux City

Clark J. Godfrey, 86, of Sioux City, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave. The family requests that visitors dress casually, wear a mask and social distance as much as possible. Private graveside service will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Clark Jay Godfrey, the son of Leonard and Azalia (Clark) Godfrey, was born on Sept. 12, 1934, in Sioux City. He graduated from East High School in 1952. After high school, Clark went into construction with his brothers, and later worked at Cudahy's meat packing plant. He spent most of his career at the Sioux City Journal, retiring after 37 years in advertising in 1997.

On June 24, 1960, Clark was united in marriage with Mary Talsma at Grace United Methodist Church in Sioux City. They were married for 55 years. Mary died on July 6, 2015.