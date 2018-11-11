Council Bluffs, formerly Sioux City
Claudine A. Dirks, 96, of Council Bluffs, formerly Sioux City, died on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at a nursing home in Council Bluffs.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Christy-Smith Morningside Chapel, with Pastor Bill Davis of Morningside Assembly of God officiating. Internment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 to 5 p.m. today at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.
Claudine was born Jan. 8, 1922, in Menno, S.D., to Oliver and Lena (Stockholm) Fitch. As a young girl, she moved to the Wynot, Neb. area with her family and attended school in Wynot.
Claudine married Alfred J. Dirks on April 18, 1940, in Coleridge, Neb. The couple farmed in the Coleridge area for several years before moving to Sioux City in 1944. Alfred worked for CNW Railroad and Claudine was a homemaker. After retirement, they both worked at Morningside College in the housekeeping department for several years. Later the couple did custodial work at Central Assembly Church of God.
She enjoyed gardening, sewing, canning, cooking and baking and preparing holiday meals for the family. Claudine enjoyed her family time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Marion E. Dirks of Sioux City, Arlo D. Dirks (Joyce) of Sioux City, Jerry G. Dirks (Marcella) of Council Bluffs, Judith K. Johnson (Ernest) of Council Bluffs, Karen R. Magnusson of South Sioux City, and Bonnie M. Walsh (Charles) of Omaha; daughter in-law, Martha Dirks of Sioux City; 21 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Claudine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred; and her son, Vernon A. Dirks.