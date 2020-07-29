Clayton Frank Ross
Sioux City
Clayton Frank Ross, 92, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 S. Martha St. in Sioux City. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with family present 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave. in Sioux City.
Clayton was born on Feb. 6, 1928, in Sioux City, to John and Helen Ross. While in Central High School, he joined the U.S. Navy, and upon returning, came back and graduated. Clayton joined the United States Navy on Nov. 15, 1945. He was stationed in Guam, and was honorably discharged in 1947.
In 1947, Clayton was a member of the Sioux City 7-Up team as a pitcher. His coach had been a scout for the Yankees and said he had potential for going pro, but sadly, a stray ball to his pitching hand derailed that dream. He continued playing throughout his adult life, including on the Morningside Lutheran Church softball team.
In June 1955, he started working for Standard Ready Mix, a concrete company. He had this job for 38 years, before fully retiring in 1996.
In 1956, he met the love of his life, Jacquetta Marguerite Edwards. They were married on March 23, 1957, at Morningside Lutheran Church. They lived together for 63 years in their own home. Together they had four children, Kathrine, Nancy, Gunnar, and Martha.
He joined the Jaycees in the 1950s, enjoyed bowling, soap box derby, was a member of the Civil Defense, Police Reserves in the 1960s, the American Legion, and was very involved as a volunteer in church youth basketball.
Clayton was a very devout Lutheran and attended Morningside Lutheran Church, where he was a head usher for over 40 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jacquetta "Jacky" Ross; children, Kathrine Heffernan, Nancy (Wayne) Hanson, Gunnar Ross, and Martha (Mark) Good; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Marlys (James) Halliday; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Clayton was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert Ross; nephew, Randy Ross; and son-in-law, Steve Heffernan.
