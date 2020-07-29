× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clayton Frank Ross

Sioux City

Clayton Frank Ross, 92, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 S. Martha St. in Sioux City. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with family present 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave. in Sioux City.

Clayton was born on Feb. 6, 1928, in Sioux City, to John and Helen Ross. While in Central High School, he joined the U.S. Navy, and upon returning, came back and graduated. Clayton joined the United States Navy on Nov. 15, 1945. He was stationed in Guam, and was honorably discharged in 1947.

In 1947, Clayton was a member of the Sioux City 7-Up team as a pitcher. His coach had been a scout for the Yankees and said he had potential for going pro, but sadly, a stray ball to his pitching hand derailed that dream. He continued playing throughout his adult life, including on the Morningside Lutheran Church softball team.

In June 1955, he started working for Standard Ready Mix, a concrete company. He had this job for 38 years, before fully retiring in 1996.