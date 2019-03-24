Hawarden, Iowa
Clayton Marshall, 39, of Hawarden, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hawarden, with the Rev. Paul D. Bormann celebrating the Mass. Burial of the cremated remains will follow in Grace Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin noon Monday, with a vigil prayer service at 5:30 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 7:30 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Clayton Randall Marshall was born May 1, 1979, to Bart and Lorraine (Schwebach) Marshall in Hawarden. Clayton graduated from West Sioux High School in 1997. He then went to Northwest Iowa Community College for automotive technology. After tech school, he went to work at Hawarden Machine and then went to work with his father at Alkota Cleaning Systems in Alcester, S.D.
Clayton was an avid reader and gamer. He enjoyed working on cars and working out in his home gym. He was also an excellent artist.
Clayton is survived by his parents, Bart and Lorraine; his brother, Jeremy of Ankeny, Iowa; his niece, Quinn and nephew, Connor; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Clayton was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Ruby Marshall and Ted and Natalia Schwebach; and two uncles on his mother’s side.