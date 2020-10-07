Cleo "Bud" Ping

Sloan, Iowa

Cleo “Bud” Ping, 88, of Sloan, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

A private family memorial service will be held, with the Rev. Craig Bock officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Township Cemetery, with military rites provided by the U.S. Army and the American Legion Smith-Rhodes Post 295 of Sloan, Iowa. A public visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Skien Lutheran Church in Albaton, Iowa. (Due to COVID-19 family will not be present at the visitation. Social distancing measures must be followed and masks are encouraged.) Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Cleo Edwin Ping was born on June 26, 1932, in rural Sloan, the son of Cleo Henry and Pearl Marie (Wright) Ping. He grew up in Compton, Calif., and Whiting, Iowa, and graduated from Whiting High School in 1951.