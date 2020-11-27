Cleo C. Begnoche

Sioux City

Cleo C. Begnoche, 92, of Sioux City passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at a local care center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Terry Roder officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday and a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. all at the church. Masks will be required at the church and social distancing will be enforced. Livestreaming will be available via Sacred Heart's Facebook page or Sacred Heart's website. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Cleo was born April 6, 1928 in Vermillion, S.D., the son of Archie and Emma (Girard) Begnoche. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Jefferson, S.D. Cleo married Shirley Donovan on Oct. 30, 1948, in Sioux City. He enlisted in the Iowa National Guard from 1950-1954.