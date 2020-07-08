× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cleone E. Anderson

Sioux City

Cleone E. Anderson, 84, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Cleone, the daughter of John and Martha (Twillman) Luschen, was born on Sept. 23, 1935, in Hawarden, Iowa.

Cleone married LeRoy Anderson on March 25, 1952 in Dakota City. After their marriage, they moved to Alcester, S.D. where they farmed. They moved to Sioux City in 1960.

Cleone worked for Truck Haven and Harvey's Cafe for many years. She later worked for Step in Thyme floral shop for 15 years until her retirement.

She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed decorating, entertaining at family holidays, and embroidering. She also enjoyed going to the Senior Center in South Sioux City with LeRoy and collecting chicken knickknacks.

She was a 60 year member of Riverside Lutheran Church and a 25-year member of Izaak Walton.