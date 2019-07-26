Elk Point, S.D.
Clifford E. Haines, 90, of Elk Point, S.D., went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Elk Point with Pastor Erik Olson officiating. Burial will take place at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in rural Elk Point with military honors following the luncheon at the church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Clifford was born on March 15, 1929, in Nokomis, Ill., to the parents of Elden Herbert Haines and Neva Elaine Tooley.
Clifford's mother passed away when he was 7; his father passed away when he was 8. Clifford came to rural Elk Point to live with and be nurtured into adulthood by his aunt and uncle, Mildred and Arthur Staum.
Clifford was enlisted in the United States Army Air Force, he spent most of his time in the service stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
Clifford was united in marriage to Esther Johnson on June 28, 1955.
Clifford owned his business, Haines Trucking, driving Peterbilts cross country for more than 50 years. He loved traveling the country making a living for his family, meeting people and gaining new friends. But his greatest love was his wife of 64 years, Esther, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He will be missed but never forgotten with his big hugs and teasing manner. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Esther; his sons, Andy Gardner of South Sioux City, Clifford Haines, Jr. of Elk Point; his daughters, Peggy (Wayne) McDole of Osceola, Iowa, Cristy Harkness of Elk Point, Colette (Rick) Livingston of Elk Point, and Cheryl (Chuck) Burrell of Vermillion; daughter-in-law, Mary Schlegelmilch of Omaha; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; his brother, Muryl (Juanita) Haines of Canton, Mo.; his sisters, Melba Miller of Fillmore, Ill., and Arlene Davis; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his aunt & uncle, Mildred and Arthur Staum; and his two brothers, Don Tooley and Carrol Staum.
Memorials should be directed to Hospice of Siouxland, 309 Cook St., Sioux City, IA 51103
Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.