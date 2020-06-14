Clifford E. Schlichte
Granville, Iowa
Clifford E. Schlichte, 88, of Granville, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Sanford Senior Care in Sheldon, Iowa.
Service with limited seating will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, Iowa, with the Rev. Daniel Greving officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery at Granville. Visitation with keeping to social distancing restrictions will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Clifford was born May 1, 1932, in Granville, to Joseph and Cora (Penning) Schlichte. He was raised in the Granville area and graduated from the country school. He was then a farm laborer until being drafted into the US Army. Clifford served in the Korean War from Sept. 1953 to Sept. 1955.
On Nov. 17, 1956, he married Dolores "Dolly" Haag at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hospers, Iowa. Clifford worked as a farmhand for 25 years. He also worked at John Van Ipren Elevator and at the Hospers Packing Plant. He started farming the home place in March 1969 until 2000 when the farm was sold. He bought his own truck and worked for Granstra Trucking.
Clifford was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Catholic Order of Foresters.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores of Granville; his seven children, Joanne Schlichte of Orange City, Iowa, Jeffrey Schlichte of Springfield, Mo., Jim (Jeannie) Schlichte of Granville, Sylvia (Pat) Busby of Alton, Iowa, Debra (Mohamed) Ben Saida of Granville, Heidi (David) Feldhaus of Oldham, S.D., and Ronald (Tracey) Schlichte of Osceola, Iowa; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Bernard (Elaine) Schlichte of Avoca, Minn.; four sisters, Lorraine Berkenpas of Le Mars, Iowa, Charlotte (Dan) Hoag of Kansas City, Mo., Ruth (Robert) Hoffmann of Archer, Iowa, and Mary (Ron) Olson of Le Mars; and one sister-in-law, Verna Schlichte of Everly, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Donald at birth and Larry; one granddaughter, Casandra Schlichte; three brothers, Pat Schlichte, Greg (Alice) Schlichte and Odelo Schlichte; two daughters-in-law, Heidi and Judy Schlichte; and one brother-in-law, Darrell Berkenpas.
