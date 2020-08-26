× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clifford Faust

Westfield, Iowa

Clifford ‘Smokie' Faust, 93, of Westfield, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Akron Care Center in Akron, Iowa.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Clifford Clarence Faust was born on Sept. 25, 1926, to John A. and Helen (Buryanek) Faust, in rural Plymouth County, Iowa. He was raised in rural Plymouth County and attended a local country school. He helped his father farm for a few years before owning and operating Faust Trucking. He hauled livestock for more than 15 years.

On Dec. 3, 1947, Cliff was united in marriage to Gladys Kamradt in Des Moines. They made their home in Westfield. Cliff then worked for 40 years at the Sioux City Stockyards as a commission man facilitating hog sales. After he retired, he continued to keep busy by working at a hardware store.