Akron, Iowa
85, died Friday, May 10, 2019. Memorial Service: May 16 at 1:30 p.m., Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home. Inurnment with military honors, Riverside Cemetery. Visitation: May 16 from 12:30 p.m. to service time, at the funeral home.
