{{featured_button_text}}

Akron, Iowa

85, died Friday, May 10, 2019.  Memorial Service:  May 16 at 1:30 p.m., Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home.  Inurnment with military honors, Riverside Cemetery.  Visitation:  May 16 from 12:30 p.m. to service time, at the funeral home.

Celebrate
the life of: Clifford Johnson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments