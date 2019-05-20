Marcus, Iowa
Clifford "Roger" Johnson, 78, of Marcus, passed away at Heartland Care Center on Friday, May 17, 2019.
Memorial services will be 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus, officiated by the Rev. Bill McCarthy. Burial will follow in Holy Name Cemetery, with lunch and fellowship in the Holy Name Catholic Church basement. Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., and a prayer service at 5 p.m., at Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Clifford Roger Johnson was born on Nov. 23, 1940, in Cherokee County, to Oscar and Norma (Riedmann) Johnson. He married Carol Norris on June 6, 1964, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City. Roger farmed in the Marcus area for many years.
He was an avid sports fan who loved watching baseball and cheering on the Green Bay Packers and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He enjoyed many hobbies, including golfing, camping, fishing, and bowling. Roger was an accomplished card player and especially loved playing Pinochle, Cribbage, and Euchre. Roger was happiest spending time with his family and attending all his grandsons' sporting events.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Carol; children, Renee and her husband, Tom Rupp of Orange City, Iowa, Kevin of Marcus, and Kyle of Monroe, Iowa; grandsons, Drew Rupp of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Derek Rupp of Rochester, Minn., and Tyler Rupp of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and a sister-in-law, Kathy Johnson of Marcus.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Maynard, Donald, Harold, Dale and Lois.