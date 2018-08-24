Merrill, Iowa
Clifford W. Rowenhorst, 83, of Merrill, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, Iowa.
Family will gather for a private celebration of life on Sunday. Arrangements are under the direction of Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Condolences may be directed to the family through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Cliff was born on June 29, 1935, in rural Sioux County, Iowa, to Lawrence and Johanna (Duistermars) Rowenhorst. He graduated from Newkirk (Iowa) Consolidated in 1953.
Cliff married Jo Ann Pritchett in 1960. Together, they built a life and raised a family in Merrill before moving on to separate paths in 1981.
After early retirement from Swift and Company when it closed, Cliff relished early morning hours in a delivery position for Sunkist Bakery in Sioux City.
Next to his abiding love of family, Cliff was passionate about fishing, and adventures in cooking and dining. He was an avid card player, which kept his mind active even as his body failed.
In December 2009, when Parkinson’s made living on his own too difficult, Cliff made a new home at Happy Siesta, where he was cared for with kindness, compassion and respect. Always pushing the boundaries of his independence, his cleverness and creativity were embraced by his new community. The perseverance and patience he developed in these years was an inspiration to many.
Rarely idle, Cliff was a thinker, a tinkerer, a collector, and a nature lover. He will be missed for his curious and inventive mind, mischievous spirit and sharp wit.
Cliff is survived by his beloved family; loyal friend and favorite card player, Jo Ann of Merrill; his daughter, Terri (Glenn Tiede) of Westcliffe, Colo.; and his son, Eric (Ann) and their sons, Cal and Ty, all of Sioux Falls, S.D. As the first of his siblings to depart this world, he will be greatly missed by his younger brother, Larry of Sioux City; and his older sisters, Lois De Haan and Carolyn Jonker of Orange City, Iowa as well as their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister in-law, Elaine; and brothers-in-law, Del DeHaan and Art Jonker.
In lieu of a formal memorial, friends are invited to remember Cliff by planting a tree, relishing a sunrise, pausing at water's edge, or making a child grin. Those wishing to make a charitable contribution may consider a donation to the Happy Siesta Dream Fund, Michael J. Fox's Foundation for Parkinson's Research, or St. Jude's Children’s Hospital.