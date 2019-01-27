Bella Vista, Ark., formerly Sioux City
Clifton "Cliff" Birger Stolpe, 94, of Bella Vista, formerly of Sioux City, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 7, 2018.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista. Additional memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Morningside Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Final resting place will be in Obert, Neb. To leave a condolence, please visit www.newcomerdenver.com.
Cliff was born on June 28, 1924, in Obert, the son of Emmanuel Stolpe and Anna (Bengtson) Stolpe. Cliff was one of 11 children. He served as a combat veteran with the U.S. Army 69th Infantry Division in World War II with honor and distinction. While in combat overseas, Cliff was seriously wounded (lived his life with shrapnel in his leg) and was offered a Purple Heart but turned it down because he didn't want to worry his mother. Post-war, he received two Bronze Stars, one Purple Heart and the French Legion of Honor the highest French order of merit for military and civil merits from the French government. Cliff was one of the five Stolpe brothers (Kenneth, Arvid, Raymond and Eldon Stolpe) who all served in World War II. He was a service station operator and independent mechanic for most of his life. He finished his working career with Nutra-Flo in Sioux City.
Cliff was a baritone troubadour who began singing in church at 15 and went on to sing with many choirs including Barbershop, Nordic Male Chorus, Morningside Lutheran Choir and the United Lutheran Choir and he did so until he was 94. When asked about his love for singing in church he responded, "I always felt by singing I was praying twice."
Cliff married the love of his life, Clarice, in 1944, and they retired to Bella Vista in 1986. After Clarice passed in 1993, he remarried his second wife, Retta Epperson, in 1996, to whom he was married for 21 years.
Cliff was a member of Bella Vista's United Lutheran Church. In Sioux City, he was a member of Morningside Lutheran Church. He was first and foremost a family man, who enjoyed being with his beloved family and longtime friends, as well as cooking/baking for anyone who came to visit. Cliff was also known for telling many jokes; Ole and Sven jokes were his favorite. Our family will be forever grateful for this American hero who shared his love of life and family with anyone he encountered. Cliff never lost his mental capacity and was sharp until he died peacefully with his family by his side.
He is survived by his children, Clarke, Claudette, Conley, Curt, Cal, and Cathy; 21 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Emmanuel and Anna Stolpe; wives, Clarice Stolpe, and Retta (Epperson) Stolpe; siblings, Violet, Lillian, Kenneth, Ethel, Arvid, Norma, Eldon, Raymond, Yvonne, and Emmalyn; and children, Collin and Carli.