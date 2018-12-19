Newcastle, Neb.
Clint W. Miille, 44, of Newcastle, died on Dec. 12, 2018 at his home.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca, Neb. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Clint was born on Jan. 15, 1974, in Sioux City, the son of Maurice and Judy (Buller) Miille. He was raised on a farm near Newcastle, attending Newcastle Public Schools and graduating in 1992. Clint was a heavy equipment operator for Milo Meyer Construction in Wayne, Neb. for more than 22 years.
He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing and enjoying the wildlife. He loved his family and friends and he loved animals of all kinds, especially his dogs.
Clint is survived by his sister, Laura (John) Zumhofe of Sioux Falls, S.D.; two uncles, Mervin (Margaret Ann) Buller of Odebolt, Iowa, and Jerry (Ardie) Buller of Kiron, Iowa; and cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and an aunt, Rose Miille.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.