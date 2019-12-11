Sergeant Bluff

Clinton Fredric “Fred” Busey, 82, passed away at his assisted living residence Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Services to honor and celebrate Fred’s life will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church in Sergeant Bluff. A brunch will be served at the church followed by a graveside burial service at noon at the Woodbury Township Cemetery, also in Sergeant Bluff. Honors will be provided by the United States Air Force and the Sergeant Bluff Fire Department. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Fred, born Feb. 15, 1937 in Chicago, Ill., was a dedicated father, loving husband, and friend to many. He was dedicated to serving his community, including 10 years of service in the Iowa Air National Guard, 174th TFG (1955-1965), was an active member of the local Lions Club chapter in the 1980s, and also served 42 years on the volunteer Sergeant Bluff Fire and Rescue Squad. Fred was a very active member in the Community United Methodist Church in Sergeant Bluff.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Professionally, he was a telecommunications engineer at Northwest Iowa Telephone Company for over 25 years. He continued his passion in the field of telecommunications as a small business owner for over 35 years.