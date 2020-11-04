Clyde E. Mersch

His grandson, Brad, will never forget working at the family business and the words, "Do it the way I told you and it will work.”

Clyde was always quick-witted in any situation he had a joke up his sleeve. You could always count on him to break the ice (or clear a room) depending on the company. He told it how it was, the man was handicapped with never having a filter but we wouldn't have him any other way.

He loved the company of beautiful women, I swear a few times things looked grim in the hospital, but sure enough a pretty blond nurse would enter the room and he would always perk right up and start making jokes. Coming home from speaking to the doctors, he would always have something ridiculous to say like, "well, the doctors told me I have the body of a God" with the biggest grin on his face. He'd wait the appropriate amount of time for the punch line, "it's been around since the dawn of time.”

Clyde loved to be social and tell stories. He could tell you over a million stories about his fishing or hunting adventures.