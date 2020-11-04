Clyde E. Mersch
North Sioux City
Clyde Enos Mersch, 80, of North Sioux City, passed on Oct. 31, 2020, on his terms, in his home with his dearest Patti-Ann by his side.
Memorial services will be 6 p.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service, 4125 Orleans. Visitation will be held one prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was born on Oct. 2, 1940, at the Methodist hospital in Sioux City, the son of Claude and Lena Marie (Johnson) Mersch. Sweet Marie knew right away she had the perfect child, which is why she only had one. Clyde Enos Mersch, you may know him as a real man's man, others the myth but those that knew him best will simply say he was a legend.
He put up a good fight as stubborn as ever, defied what doctors told him about his life expectancy for as long as he damn well pleased, he enjoyed every second raising hell for more than eight decades.
The birth and death of this tremendous man, however, is not nearly as relevant as all the days and nights that he lived to the fullest between those two dates.
He started his own business, Industrial Maintenance. He was in business for almost 50 years. Soon after, he and his wife, Patricia, built the family dream home in Riverland, where they raised their three children, Chris, Rhonda, and Patti. By the time the grandchildren came along, Kristine, Brad, Kyle, Destinee, Erin, Devin, Danielle, and Skylar, Clyde and Patricia were married for 37 years. They remained friends with the same residence for the last five years.
His grandson, Brad, will never forget working at the family business and the words, "Do it the way I told you and it will work.”
Clyde was always quick-witted in any situation he had a joke up his sleeve. You could always count on him to break the ice (or clear a room) depending on the company. He told it how it was, the man was handicapped with never having a filter but we wouldn't have him any other way.
He loved the company of beautiful women, I swear a few times things looked grim in the hospital, but sure enough a pretty blond nurse would enter the room and he would always perk right up and start making jokes. Coming home from speaking to the doctors, he would always have something ridiculous to say like, "well, the doctors told me I have the body of a God" with the biggest grin on his face. He'd wait the appropriate amount of time for the punch line, "it's been around since the dawn of time.”
Clyde loved to be social and tell stories. He could tell you over a million stories about his fishing or hunting adventures.
I recall coming back from Kansas recently and Clyde calling to check in on us, he asked where we were, so we gave him an obscure location in the middle of nowhere, yet he knew exactly where we were and had a story about how he once visited the area. I will miss moments like that the most. He seemed to know everything about every little dirt road around.
Let it be known, at one point South Dakota's smallmouth bass state record was caught off his dock in Running Water, S.D. It was held until 2016.
A favorite memory of his grandson, Devin, will always be sitting in a duck blind as a young child anxiously waiting, and then Clyde jumped out screaming at the ducks before their unfortunate demise. Dinner of course was just as memorable, every meal started with a rubba dub dub, thanks for the grub.
There are so many more things that could be said about how he loved a good game of cribbage, playing cards, or displaying his trophies in his home.
Clyde wanted it known that he enjoyed one hell of a good life full of everything he ever imagined. Clyde adored his grandchildren and was blessed with the love of his family. He traveled to every place on earth that he ever wanted to go, had every job that he wanted to have, learned all that he wanted to learn, fixed everything he wanted to fix, and ate everything he wanted to eat. Mostly meant his favorite onion grilled cheese sandwiches or a cheese brat from Hudson meat locker.
He is survived by his three children, Chris, Rhonda, Patti (Michael Hoffman); his best friend, Patricia Mersch; 10 grandchildren, Kristine (John), Brad, Kyle (Angela), Deatinee (Dusty), Erin (Alec), Devin (Spencer), Danielle, Sharaea (Barry Herron) Schmdt, Amanda, Skylar (Jaci); and 18 great-grandchildren, August, Ava, Evlyn, Olive, Dawson, Landon, Catlee, Ione, Khloee, Brooklyn, Ryee-ann, Isaiah, Elijah, Ace, Laila, Nora, Even, Elle.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents; and close cousin, Charles Stephenson.
