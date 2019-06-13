Sioux City
Clyde Francis Banta, 79, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at a local hospital.
Per his wishes, the body has been cremated. There will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Clyde was born on Feb. 4, 1940, in Anthon, Iowa, the son of Clyde R. and Mary (Schuch) Banta. He attended school in Anthon and earned his high school diploma.
On June 18, 1966, Clyde married Phyllis Yates in Sioux City. To this union, two daughters were born. Clyde worked for Meyer, Inc. in South Sioux City as a bookkeeper for 38 years. He also owned and operated the 7/11 club in Sioux City for five years.
He was an excellent husband and father and an all-around good family man.
Clyde is survived by his wife of 53 years, Phyllis; daughters, Mary Banta and Katherine Banta; and a grandson, Jordan Banta, all of Sioux City.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, William, Leonard Joseph, and Carl James.