Clyde Schuttpelz

Le Mars, Iowa

Clyde Schuttpelz, 89, of Le Mars passed away on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at his home in Le Mars after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at All Saints Parish-St. James Catholic Church in Le Mars with Father Doug Klein officiating. Burial will follow the lunch at Holy Name Catholic Cemetery in Marcus, IA. Visitation with family present will be 4-7 p.m. on Friday, there will be a vigil prayer service and Knights of Columbus rosary at 5 p.m. all at the Church in Le Mars. Visitation will resume Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.

Clyde was born on June 5, 1934 in Sioux City, the son of George and Lucille (Belz) Schuttpelz. He lived the first seven years of his life 6 miles east of James, Iowa and then moved to the farm near Remsen where his son, Pat currently lives.

In 1956 Clyde joined the Army Reserve to avoid being drafted. He was stationed in Schwabisch Hall – Hessental Germany from May 1956 to October 1957. Carol Shea joined him in Germany in September of 1956 where they were married just a few days later on September 8. He served two years active duty, two years active reserve, and two years inactive. He was an honor graduate mechanic in the army. He was offered an early discharge due to hardship to help his dad farm. He farmed from 1957 until he retired in 1997 and then moved to Le Mars, Iowa.

He was a member of All Saints Parish and a 50-year member of the Knights of Columbus. His hobbies after retiring include helping on the farm, the tractor club, and Sunday morning breakfast with his friends. Clyde and Carol enjoyed many years of camping. One of their favorite campgrounds is in Loveland, Colorado. Clyde is known for his quick-witted humor. In fact, he proofread his obituary and his first comment was "Only one page? I thought you'd have a lot more to say about me".

Survivors include his children; a daughter, Janet (Tom) Wittkop and their children, Tim (Noelle) Wittkop, Brooke (Chris) Dobel, and Jill (Kyle) Reeve; a daughter, Jeanie (Steve) Schroeder and their children Jen Schroeder, Chris (Jackie) Schroeder, Dan Schroeder, and Steph (Cody) McGee; a son, Pat Schuttpelz and his son Joe (Ashley) Schuttpelz; a daughter Paula (Bill) Davis and her children Nicole Steele and Kyle Flewelling; his siblings Shirley Shea, Darlene Roberson, and Stan (Jan) Schuttpelz. Clyde had 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Carol; a grandson, Brian Wittkop; and a great grandson, Oliver Reeve.

Casket bearers will be Tim Wittkop, Chris Schroeder, Dan Schroeder, Joe Schuttpelz, Kyle Flewelling, Chris Dobel, Kyle Reeve and Cody McGee.