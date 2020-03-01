Sioux City

Cody A. Lethcoe, 29, of Sioux City, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at a local hospital.

A private family burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family.

Cody was born on Aug. 5, 1990, in Sioux City, to David and Valerie (Schlueter) Lethcoe. He received his education in Sioux City, graduating from North High in 2008, and attended a year of college at Iowa University.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cody returned to Sioux City where he managed the Godfather’s Pizza before becoming manager at Speedy Auto Wash. Due to health issues, Cody had not worked in the last few months.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Cody was very family-oriented, enjoyed spending time with his sister, her husband, and their two girls, along with the two family dogs.

Cody is survived by his parents, sister, Nicole (Billy) Zinn; nieces, Brooke and Kelsey Zinn, all of Sioux City; maternal grandmother, Sally Hantsbarger of Hawarden, Iowa; two aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins.

Cody was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; and two maternal grandfathers.

To plant a tree in memory of Cody Lethcoe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.