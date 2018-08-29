Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Colleen Kampfe

Coke Kampfe

South Sioux City

Colleen A. "Coke" Kampfe, 70, of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital after a brief illness.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Coke was born on Nov. 3, 1947, in Ponca, Neb. She grew up in Waterbury, Neb., and graduated from South Sioux City High School.

On Feb. 3, 1968, Coke married Gary Kampfe in Colorado Springs, Colo. Coke was a bookkeeper for the Paddock Steak House and A&B Body Shop in South Sioux City and she also worked at Sioux City Foundry.

Coke was very active in the Strollers Car Club of Sioux City and had served as its president.

Survivors included her husband, Gary of South Sioux City; four sisters-in-law, Cheryl Hutchins (Dan) of South Sioux City, Judy Engel of South Sioux City, Barb Bowman (Jay) of South Sioux City, and Beverly Smith (Kenny) of Gibbons, Neb. Coke is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Coke was preceded in death by her parents; her mother and father-in-law, Ed and Alice Kampfe; a brother-in-law, Terry Kampfe; and a sister-in-law, Margo Smith.

