Colleen A. Nieto

Dover, Del., formerly Sioux City

Colleen A. Nieto, 47, passed away from ovarian cancer at Bayhealth Hospital in Dover with her loving family by her side.

Celebration of Life will be held 4 p.m. on Monday, May 15, at the Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso, 1175 S. State St., Dover, DE 19901 where a visitation will be offered from 3 p.m. until service time.

Born and raised in Sioux City, Colleen moved to Dover in 1993 after marrying the love of her life. Two years later their first child was born and a year and a half later their second child. They spent several years in Delaware where they raised their family and developed a vast community of friends.

Colleen loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchild. She loved party planning for get-togethers and loved having a house full of family and friends most of all. She loved music and dancing.

Colleen was a bright light that grew brighter as the years went by. She brought so much love and happiness to anyone she came in contact with. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

Colleen is survived by her husband of 30 years, Frankie; daughter Samantha; son Bailey (Shannon); grandchild Auriella; mother Carmen (Shawn); father Robin (Linda); brothers Antonio (Katrina), Bruce (Shannon), Damion (Michael), Patrick (Jessica), Cory, Andy (Chandra), and Troy (Amanda); sister Danielle; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Antonio, Phyllis, Ival, and Bonnie; and aunt Marcie.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Colleen's memory to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) https://ocrahope.org.