Colleen Ann Bonnes

Sioux City

Colleen Ann Bonnes, 88, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by her three daughters.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with the Rev. Del Olivier officiating. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Colleen was born April 16, 1932, in Ogden, Iowa, the daughter of Harry and Josephine (Dare) Carlson. She graduated from high school in Little Rock, Iowa, and then attended NBT Business School in downtown Sioux City. While enrolled in school, Colleen worked at Bishop's Cafeteria.

After graduating, she worked for DK Baxter. Colleen married Robert Edward Bonnes on June 20, 1952, in Sioux City. He preceded her in death on Feb. 13, 2007.

Colleen worked and managed Blackstone Toys and Hobbies until the business sold to Scheels sporting goods store, where she excelled in the shoe department, earning top sales.