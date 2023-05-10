Colleen Marie Skuya

Sioux City

Colleen Marie Skuya, 69, of Sioux City passed early Sunday morning, May 7, 2023, at the hospital where she spent her career as an ultrasound technician helping heal the sick and providing expecting parents a first glimpse of new lives.

Her parting is deeply felt by her family who invite the public to a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. this evening at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. There will be a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, at Redeemer Lutheran. Her burial will be at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 12. She will be laid to rest at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com

Colleen was brought Colleen into this world on Oct. 31st, 1953, by Marvin and Arlene Cuklanz, and they raised her in Terril, Iowa.

In life Colleen was a mother who enjoyed family vacations, including a cross-country drive with the family to Orlando, Fla., and the Magical Kingdom of Disney. Travel was a passion for her and with the benefit of an early retirement traveled with her husband Richard to all corners of the country she loved.

While tending to family and career through her life she enjoyed assembling jigsaw puzzles, baking and decorating Christmas treats with her children, and expressing her joy through musical pursuits. No holiday went by without the family home meeting the occasion. From Easter baskets to Halloween ghouls and ghosts, and of course her favorite time, Christmas. She loved bringing smiles to her children's faces and loved decorating for holidays with her sons.

She found her faith home at Redeemer Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir with her friends and performed flute. Of course, she would spend time playing piano pieces at home.

In her passing she leaves behind a family who loves her.

She is survived by her husband Richard Skuya; brothers Rick and Larry Cuklanz; three children David, James, and Matthew; daughters-in-law Seanna, and Jenn; son-in-law Jacob; and grandchildren Connor and Asher whom she adored.

Colleen was preceded in death by her sister Carol Taylor; and parents Marvin and Arlene Cuklanz.

The family would like to thank all the family, friends and colleagues who knew and loved her.