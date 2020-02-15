Colleen (O'Brien) Jackson

Colleen had a passion for hard work and success. One of her positions in Kansas City was in travel management for the agency who handled the arrangements for the Chiefs players and families. It was a dream job. Colleen moved on to travel for work herself. She loved spending time in different cities all over the country and Canada as a management consultant. She had much success and was admired greatly by her many colleagues. Mark and Colleen's success in business moved them from Kansas City, to the Dallas area, Chicago and back to Dallas again; always enjoying the new adventure with each other. They knew it was time to get closer to home and family in 2012 and moved back to the Kansas City area, where they made their home in Marshall near Mark's family. Colleen loved being back in a small town close to loved ones.