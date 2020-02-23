Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly Sioux City
Connie Dahl, 72, of Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Sioux City, left this life on Feb. 20, 2020, to join Bob in heaven.
Memorial will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., in Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls.
Connie was born in Sioux City, on Oct. 23, 1947, to Dona and Charles Capron. She married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Dahl on Nov. 26, 1965 in Sioux City. Connie and Bob were married for 52 years when Bob passed away in 2017.
Connie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. After working many years in the medical field, Connie enjoyed caring for others through volunteer opportunities within the Sioux City community. Connie's favorite activity was to bake cookies for others and crafting of all sorts. She will be remembered for her selflessness, generosity, perseverance, and for loving her family and friends beyond measure.
Connie leaves behind her daughter, Heidi and son-in-law, Keith Dye of Lubbock, Texas; her daughter, Jennifer and son-in-law, Eric Williams, of Sioux Falls; one granddaughter, Molly Dye of Dallas, Texas; three grandsons, Tyler Junge of Livermore, Calif., Keaton Dye of Austin, Texas, and Justin Junge and his wife, Sophia of Omaha; her brother, Dennis Capron and wife, Patty of Sioux City; brother, Chuck Capron and wife, Sheryl of Navarre, Fla.; brother, Michael Weise and wife, Dixie of Chippewa Falls, Wis.; sister, Christine Weise of Sioux City; and a number of nieces and nephews. She also left behind cousins and lifelong friends she loved dearly.
The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to all of the caring and dedicated staff at Dougherty Hospice House.
In lieu of flowers, kindly send donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation in Connie's name at http://www.alz.org.