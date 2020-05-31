Connie J. Wilen

A woman of great faith, Connie was active in several church and charitable organizations over the years. She was an avid artist, compiling a large number of painting works throughout her life. She was a great cook, played piano and organ, and was known for entertaining friends and family with great flair and love. But above all, anyone that knew Connie knows that her greatest passion in life was being a mother and grandmother. Family meant everything to her, and with great joy and unconditional love she made precious memories with her family until the very end. The family was well known by fellow residents of their retirement complex for their frequent exuberant and not-so-quiet get-togethers.