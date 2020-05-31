Connie J. Wilen
Fountain Hills, Ariz., formerly Sioux City
Connie J. Wilen, 88, of Fountain Hills, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Fountain Hills surrounded by her family.
Because of pandemic circumstances, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of Connie's life will be planned for a later date.
Connie was born on Nov. 8, 1931, in Sioux City, the daughter of Stan and Edna (Oien) Pecaut. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Central High School in 1950. She attended Iowa University and graduated from Morningside College, Sioux City.
After college, Connie married her high school sweetheart, George Wilen, in 1954. The couple raised their family and lived in Sioux City until moving to Arizona 2003.
A woman of great faith, Connie was active in several church and charitable organizations over the years. She was an avid artist, compiling a large number of painting works throughout her life. She was a great cook, played piano and organ, and was known for entertaining friends and family with great flair and love. But above all, anyone that knew Connie knows that her greatest passion in life was being a mother and grandmother. Family meant everything to her, and with great joy and unconditional love she made precious memories with her family until the very end. The family was well known by fellow residents of their retirement complex for their frequent exuberant and not-so-quiet get-togethers.
Connie was a much beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Survivors include her husband, George of Fountain Hills; son, Steve of Dakota Dunes; daughter, Kerry (Paul) Schneider of Dakota Dunes; daughter, Kris Brown of Scottsdale, Ariz.; grandchildren, Alexandra, Samantha, Race, Mia, and Skylar; a great-granddaughter, Vivian; and three sisters, Marge (Joe) Matkovich of Temecula, Calif., Linda Thomas of Scottsdale, and Sue (Rick) Stark of Madison, Wis.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents.
Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her, “Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.”
— Proverbs 31: 28-29
In lieu of flowers, donations in Connie's memory can be made to the Orpheum Theatre Preservation Project, PO Box 5074, Sioux City, IA, 51102.
