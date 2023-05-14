Connie Jean Bumann

South Sioux City

Connie Jean Bumann, 76, of South Sioux City passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Continental Springs care facility in South Sioux City of natural causes.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 19, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Connie was born on April 26, 1947, in Sioux City, to Wilbur and Ada (Spooner) Strong. The family lived in Sioux City until 1962, then moved to Seattle, Wash. She graduated from Ballard High School in Seattle in 1966 before returning to Sioux City. Connie worked briefly at St. Luke's Hospital as a dishwasher.

On July 7, 1979, she married Bruno Bumann in South Sioux City. Bruno preceded Connie in death in 1991.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Sioux City.

She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Bumann of Sioux City; nieces: Tammy Strong of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Julie Rogers of Britt, Iowa; brother, Thomas Strong of Sioux City; sister, Nancy Lee (Robert) of Dakota Dunes; seven great-nieces and -nephews; and one great-great-niece.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruno Bumann; and parents, Wilbur and Ada Strong.

Pallbearers will be Alexis Strong and TreVon Strong.