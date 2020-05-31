× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Connie K. Bauman

Sioux City

Connie K. Bauman, 70, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. The Rev. Roger Madden will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Connie was born on Feb. 21, 1950, in Ponca, Neb., to Wally and Ellen Chappelear. She graduated from East High School in Sioux City in 1968. She married John Bauman, and to this union one son was born. The two later divorced.

In 1986, she met Ronald Roering, and the two have been the love of each other's lives ever since. They were never separated until Connie's passing, but their love will live on forever more.

Connie worked for the City of Le Mars, the City of Sioux City, and finished her working career at the Municipal Credit Union, where she worked for nearly 20 years.

Connie enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids; she loved music and attending concerts, and enjoyed taking vacations to Branson, the Black Hills, and Wisconsin.