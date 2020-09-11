Connie M. Wolfe

Connie Marie was born on Oct. 2, 1950, in Sioux City. She battled cancer over the last seven years. As strong as people remember her as, she chose to stop treatments and live her life. But that was not the end, in her own words, “God will come take me home when he is ready for me to go home.” Connie Marie stayed humble throughout her fight and never gave up faith. She knew not to question what God had in store for her, and she always stayed faithful to the Lord above. If you ever hear someone talk about Connie Marie, they would agree that she was the most kind hearted, selfless, and caring person to everyone she met. She didn't have much but she would always make sure if you were hungry that you would leave her house full. Connie Marie always made good meals out of anything, especially her frybread.