Connie M. Wolfe
Sioux City
Connie Marie (Seaton) Wolfe, 69, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at 11:58 a.m., in her sleep with her granddaughter, Lexus, and fiance, John Woods, sitting by her side, following a long battle with cancer.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Morningside Assembly of God Church, with the Rev. Johnny Helton officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Connie Marie was born on Oct. 2, 1950, in Sioux City. She battled cancer over the last seven years. As strong as people remember her as, she chose to stop treatments and live her life. But that was not the end, in her own words, “God will come take me home when he is ready for me to go home.” Connie Marie stayed humble throughout her fight and never gave up faith. She knew not to question what God had in store for her, and she always stayed faithful to the Lord above. If you ever hear someone talk about Connie Marie, they would agree that she was the most kind hearted, selfless, and caring person to everyone she met. She didn't have much but she would always make sure if you were hungry that you would leave her house full. Connie Marie always made good meals out of anything, especially her frybread.
Those left to honor her memory are her three sons, Richard (Michelle) Seaton and their daughter, Chloe, James (Lourdes) Eagle Chasing and their four children, Tyler, Hailey, Lexus, and Mia, and Mike (Kristina) Eagle Chasing and their five children, Kyrese, Keyona, Ariana, Makaiya, and Lilliana; sisters, Sonja Wyant, Daniela Gant, and Romi Routon; brother, Jack Seaton; fiance, John Woods; and a great-grandchild due in November.
Connie Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her baby sister; and several aunts and uncles.
