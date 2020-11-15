Connie Mae Streeter

Dakota Dunes

Connie Mae Streeter, 70, of Dakota Dunes, died on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Prairie Estates Rehab & Care Center in Elk Point, S.D.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel located at 1801 Morningside Ave. in Sioux City, with Brenda Zahnley officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at Sioux City. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Family requests all attendees please wear a mask and respect social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Connie was born May 13, 1950, in Sioux City, to Ward W. and Minnie Mae (Bettsworth) Orr. She grew up in Sioux City and attended Central High School.

Connie married Theodore “Ted” Streeter on July 24, 1966, in Elk Point, S.D. The couple made their home in rural Jefferson, S.D., now Dakota Dunes. The couple had four daughters, Kimberly, Melissa, Stacey, and Michelle.

She worked at John Morrell, later at St. Ann's Nursing Home and as a cook at Dakota Valley School before retiring due to health limitations.