Connie R. Holman

Sioux City

Connie Rae Holman, 75, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at a local hospital.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Connie was born on July 14, 1944, in Sioux City, the daughter of Irvin and Geneva (Allen) Baker. She grew up in Sloan, Iowa, graduating from Sloan High School in 1962. Connie moved to Sioux City and worked at Zenith until its closing and then at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center for more than 25 years.

Connie was a member of the Siouxland Center for Active Generations. She loved family picnics and get-togethers, casino bus trips, woodcarving, crocheting and crafts.

Survivors include a sister, Shirley Salisbury of Hobart, Ind.; and 14 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Brian Holman; three sisters, Gerri Copple, Loretta Haakinson and Evelyn Salberg; and two nephews.

