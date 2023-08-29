Connie Rae Irwin

Sioux City

Connie Rae Irwin, 55 of Sioux City passed away Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love, compassion and commitment. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Connie was born on April 4, 1968, to Gloria and Raymond Norton.

Connie's professional journey spanned over three decades as a dental hygienist, a role she embraced wholeheartedly. Her passion for her work was palpable, and her gentle touch and caring demeanor touched the lives of countless patients. Beyond her exceptional skills, it was Connie's vibrant and welcoming personality that made her a favorite among colleagues and patients alike.

In addition to her professional achievements, Connie found joy in basking in the sun, screaming from the rafters at her children's sporting events, and savoring an ice-cold Dr Pepper. Connie was known for her unwavering loyalty to her family and friends, always ready to offer a listening ear or a helping hand.

One of Connie's most remarkable traits was her willingness to open her home and hand to anyone in need. She impacted countless lives through her generosity, creating a safe haven for those seeking comfort and support. Her selflessness and compassion knew no bounds, leaving an indelible mark on all who were fortunate to know her.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to The Center for Siouxland at www.centerforsiouxland.org, as a tribute to Connie's spirit of giving a home to those in need.

Connie is survived by her daughters, Rylee and Megan Irwin; son, Zachary Irwin; and former husband, Troy Irwin. Her love and devotion as a mother, aunt, and wife were unwavering, leaving a lasting impact on the hearts of her children and loved ones. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Dicus, who shared a special bond of sisterhood, as well as her grandson, Amar, who brought endless joy to her life. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews who were touched by her kindness and love.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Theresa Norton and Jane Preston.