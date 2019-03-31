Sergeant Bluff
Connie S. Asmann, 84, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Connie Sue Asmann was born Aug. 30, 1934, in Mt. Ayr, Iowa, the daughter of Clair and Fern (Burnside) Davis. She grew up in Mt. Ayr, where she graduated high school. On Dec. 6, 1952, Connie was united into marriage to Dale Asmann. He passed on March 10, 2009. Connie worked at Walgreens, Bellas Hess, Hinky-Dinky, and the Sodrack Park until 1991.
Connie loved dogs, shopping at the Dollar Store. She was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church, Daughters of the Nile, Eastern Star, and Abu Bekr Shrine.
She is survived by her two sons, Rex (Jeanne) Asmann of Medina, Ohio, and Scott (Josephine) Asmann of North Sioux City; one daughter, Brenda (Joseph) Verdoorn of Sergeant Bluff; nine grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Connie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Bill Davis; and a sister, Nancy Hill.