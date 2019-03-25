Try 3 months for $3

Anthon, Iowa

82, died Friday, March 22, 2019. Service: March 28 at 10:30 a.m., United Methodist Church. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation: March 27 from 5 to 7 p.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: Conrad 'Connie' H. Jensen
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments