Conrad "Connie" L. Hove

Hawarden, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Conrad "Connie" L. Hove, 91, of Hawarden, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Hillcrest Health Care Services in Hawarden.

Services will be at a future date.

Conrad Lloyd Hove was born Nov. 27, 1928, at Hudson, S.D., one of eight children born to Conrad and Ella (Olson) Hove. Conrad grew up in Hawarden and graduated from Hawarden High School in 1943, where he participated in football, basketball, and track. After graduation, Conrad and his family moved to Sioux City, where he attended Morningside College.

His college career was interrupted by military service time. Conrad served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1953 and was stationed in Europe -- Germany, Italy, and Austria -- until his discharge in 1953.