Sioux City
Constance "Connie" G. (nee Pederson) Johnson, 84, of Sioux City, joined her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Westwood Nursing Home, after a long illness and surrounded by her loved ones.
Visitation and a memorial service will be 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Resurrection Lutheran Church in North Sioux City, S.D. A private funeral service will be held at a later date for family. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Constance G. Johnson was born in 1934, in North Dakota, the daughter of Pastor Tobias and Gertrude (Loesch) Pederson. The family moved to Jefferson City, Mo., and Akron, Colo., where she was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in 1948. She graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in Seward, Neb., in 1952 and Concordia College with a degree in Elementary Education. She met future husband, Melburne "Mel" Johnson, in Bancroft, Neb., and they were married August 29, 1957. After living briefly in Minnesota, they settled in Nebraska, where Connie taught at various local schools. The couple had their first four children in Nebraska before moving to the Sioux City area in 1963, where they added three more.
She devoted her life to her family, her fellow man, and above all her faith. She would strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere, and in doing so touched the lives of countless people, and through the Holy Ghost, brought many to faith. Always looking for opportunities to spread God’s word, she made numerous mission trips with her husband, Mel, to Nigeria, Kenya, and the Congo in Africa.
A lifelong member of the Lutheran Churches of the Reformation (LCR), Connie helped establish Dakota Lutheran School in North Sioux City and taught there for many years. She was an accomplished organist who loved church chorale music, playing regularly for services and special events at Resurrection and Redeemer Lutheran Church in West Point, Neb. She shared that love with her children and grandchildren, teaching them vocal and instrumental skills. Over 30 Sunday school children had the honor of having Connie as their baptismal sponsor.
She is survived by her husband, Melburne; their children, Tamra Fakhoorian of Mayfield, Ky., Mark Johnson of Sioux City, Teresa (Ken) Brown of Aurora, Ill., Ruth Ann (Michael) Bowers of Janesville, Wis., Valerie (Robb) McMullen of Roland, Iowa, Melanie (Michael) Hobbs, Kristin (Paul) Dacres and Jill Johnson, all of Sioux City; 40 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; as well as a sister; and two brothers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers.
Special thanks to the administrator and staff at Westwood Specialty Care in Sioux City, for their loving care of her.
In lieu of flowers, Connie has requested any donations on her behalf to the LCR schools in the African Congo care of: Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church, c/o Pastor John Marrs, 8104 Sherman St., Denver, CO 80221.