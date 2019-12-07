Constance 'Connie' Roberts

Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly Sioux City

Constance "Connie" Joanne (Hanlon) Roberts, 71, of Sioux Falls, formerly Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 1, 2019 in Naples, Fla.

Service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will begin 5 p.m. Monday, with a Scripture vigil at 6:30 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home in Sioux Falls (barnett-lewis.com).

Connie was born July 11, 1948, to James and Beverly (Pedersen) Hanlon in Sioux Falls. Her family moved to Sioux City, Iowa, where she attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School and graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in 1966.

After graduation, Connie attended the University of South Dakota, where she followed in her mother’s footsteps as a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. It was here at USD, where she met the love of her life, Jim Roberts, across a booth at the Varsity Pub. It was love at first sight and after eight months of dating, they were engaged. They were united in marriage on July 27, 1968, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Sioux City.