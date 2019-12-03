South Sioux City, formerly Newcastle, Neb.

Constance Louise Dougherty, 80, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital after a brief illness.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Newcastle. The Rev. Andrew Sohm will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle. Visitation with the family present will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, with a rosary recited at 10:30, all at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Connie was born July 30, 1939, in Ponca, Neb.; she was the daughter of Cornelius and Marcella (Sullivan) Sheahan. Connie grew up in the Ponca area and graduated from Ponca High School in 1957.

On Aug. 24, 1959, Connie married Gerald I. Dougherty in Ponca; Gerald passed away on Feb. 19, 1990, in Newcastle. Connie and Gerald farmed in the Newcastle area for many years. After Gerald passed away, Connie moved to South Sioux City and worked for Bomgaars in Sioux City from 1990 until her retirement in 2014.

Connie was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren.