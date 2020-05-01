× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Constance R. Menning

Orange City, Iowa

Constance “Connie” Menning, 84, of Orange City, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Happy Siesta Care Center in Remsen, Iowa.

Private family prayer service will be Friday at Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City. The Rev. Mark Haverdink will officiate. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. in Newkirk Cemetery, rural Hospers, Iowa.

In light of current events, and in an effort to abide by the recommendation of social distancing, we encourage you to use our website, www.oolman.com, to leave a message of condolence.

Constance Rae was born on Nov. 30, 1935, in Orange City, the daughter of Arie and Helen (Smit) Bloemendaal. She was raised in the rural Alton, Iowa area and attended the Newkirk Consolidated School System. Following graduation from high school, she enrolled at Nettleton Business School in Sioux Falls, S.D.

She was united in marriage to Alden Menning on Nov. 30, 1956, in Orange City. They farmed on the Alton countryside for 37 years before moving to Orange City in 1992. They enjoyed traveling with their family and friends and spending many winters in Arizona.