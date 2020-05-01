Constance R. Menning
Orange City, Iowa
Constance “Connie” Menning, 84, of Orange City, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Happy Siesta Care Center in Remsen, Iowa.
Private family prayer service will be Friday at Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City. The Rev. Mark Haverdink will officiate. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. in Newkirk Cemetery, rural Hospers, Iowa.
In light of current events, and in an effort to abide by the recommendation of social distancing, we encourage you to use our website, www.oolman.com, to leave a message of condolence.
Constance Rae was born on Nov. 30, 1935, in Orange City, the daughter of Arie and Helen (Smit) Bloemendaal. She was raised in the rural Alton, Iowa area and attended the Newkirk Consolidated School System. Following graduation from high school, she enrolled at Nettleton Business School in Sioux Falls, S.D.
She was united in marriage to Alden Menning on Nov. 30, 1956, in Orange City. They farmed on the Alton countryside for 37 years before moving to Orange City in 1992. They enjoyed traveling with their family and friends and spending many winters in Arizona.
Connie had been an active member of Newkirk Reformed Church, where she participated in the women's groups. After moving to Orange City, she and Alden became members of First Reformed Church, where she continued to be involved in the church's women's activities. She was also a member of the Farm Bureau Women's Organization, worked at the K-Products Outlet Store and volunteered at Bibles for Missions and Hands Around the World, all in Orange City. She will be remembered as an extraordinary homemaker with additional talents and interests in reading, bowling, gardening, and card games, and was a wonderful and loving friend to many.
Survivors include her husband of almost 64 years, Alden Menning, a resident of the Happy Siesta Care Center in Remsen; three children and their spouses, David and Cindy Menning of Bloomington, Ill., Bruce and Cathy Menning of National City, Mich., and Kaye and Kirt Bennett of Punta Gorda, Fla.; six grandchildren, Susan (Dan) Nelson of Nashville, Tenn., Tom (Sydney) Menning, of Fox Lake, Ill., Lea (Jim) Nelson of Bloomington, Ashley Menning of Stamford, Conn., Spencer Bennett, serving in the United States Air Force, and Elijah Bennett of Punta Gorda; seven great-grandchildren, Avery and Romey Nelson of Nashville, Riley, Leighton, Margot, and Lucy Menning of Fox Lake, and Evelyn Nelson of Bloomington; two sisters and their husbands, Barb and Al Top of Orange City, and Ardis and Brad Van Rooyan of Eldridge, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Alice Bloemendaal of Alton; and a brother-in-law and his wife, Dr. Arnold and Thelma Menning of Mesa, Ariz.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Bloemendaal; her stepmother, Matilda Ter Horst; a sister-in-law, Elsie (Cleveringa) Bloemendaal; and a brother-in-law, Ralph Menning.
Memorials may be directed to Bibles for Missions.
