Constance Rose Barrett

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Constance "Connie" Barrett

Chicago, Ill; formerly Sioux City

Constance Rose "Connie" Barrett passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7,2020 in Chicago, Ill., after a lengthy bout with cancer.

There will be a memorial mass at 10 a.m. on Sept. 12 at the Cathedral of Epiphany in Sioux City. Internment of her ashes will be at 11 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time, at the church.

Connie was born July 24,1947 in Washington, DC, the daughter of Ambrose and Mary Barrett. She graduated from Heelan in 1965, Briar Cliff in1969, received her master's from Kansas University and pursued her doctorate at Northwestern.

Connie began her teaching at Crescent, Iowa. She went on to other states and schools including Ft Washakie, Wyo. before settling in the Chicago area. She was a reading specialist for 37 years at the University of Chicago Lab School.

While Connie left us too soon, there is no doubt her positive impact from teaching will be felt for generations to come.