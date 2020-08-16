Cora M. Rabe
Sioux City
Cora Marie Rabe, 83, of Sioux City, passed away on Aug. 9, 2020, at her residence.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Morningside Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Burial was in Menno Cemetery, Menno, S.D. Due to the danger of Covid-19, the family will require that attendees wear a mask at the service.
Cora was born on Feb. 11, 1937, to Carl and Lydia Davidson, on a farm near Marion, S.D. She grew up on a farm and went to Freeman Jr. College, where she met her husband, Harvey.
They were married on Aug. 11, 1957. Two sons, Rodney and Randy, were blessed to this union. She taught country school in South Dakota, was a teacher's assistant for 17 years in the Sioux City Schools, and held many other temporary jobs.
She loved her family, church, children, gardening, sewing for the church, traveling, and wintering in Arizona. She was very active in all these activities.
Survivors include her husband, Harvey; two sons, Rodney Lee Rabe (Jenny) of Byron, Minn., and Randy Lee Rabe (Anna) of Rockford, Ill.; three grandchildren, Adam, Emma and Jacob Rabe; a great-grandson, Blake Larson; sister, Darlene Mehlhaf; a brother, Carl Davidson Jr. (Gloria); and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gaylord; two stepbrothers, Lyle and LeRoy; and brother-in-law, John Mehlhaf.
Memorials may be sent to Morningside Lutheran Church.
