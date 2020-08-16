× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cora M. Rabe

Sioux City

Cora Marie Rabe, 83, of Sioux City, passed away on Aug. 9, 2020, at her residence.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Morningside Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Burial was in Menno Cemetery, Menno, S.D. Due to the danger of Covid-19, the family will require that attendees wear a mask at the service.

Cora was born on Feb. 11, 1937, to Carl and Lydia Davidson, on a farm near Marion, S.D. She grew up on a farm and went to Freeman Jr. College, where she met her husband, Harvey.

They were married on Aug. 11, 1957. Two sons, Rodney and Randy, were blessed to this union. She taught country school in South Dakota, was a teacher's assistant for 17 years in the Sioux City Schools, and held many other temporary jobs.

She loved her family, church, children, gardening, sewing for the church, traveling, and wintering in Arizona. She was very active in all these activities.