Corey G. Ryker

South Sioux City
Corey Glenn Ryker, 22, of South Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Kansas from injuries sustained in a car accident.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com. For those unable to attend the service, the funeral will be live streamed at: stream.flcssc.org.
Corey was born on Jan. 31, 1997, in Windom, Minn., to Danny and Carrie Huls. He graduated from Ponca (Neb.) High School in 2016, where he excelled at football, track, and wresting. He worked several jobs in the area, working most recently at Dixon County Feed Lot in Allen, Neb.
Corey loved to hang out with his friends and family and was always willing share his knowledge to debate any subject. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowboarding, camping, riding his dirt bike, spending time outdoors, and listening to a variety of music.
Those left to honor his memory include his parents, Danny and Carrie Huls of South Sioux City; siblings, Tyler, Dylon and Tosha Huls; niece and nephew, Mariah and Steven; grandparents, Jim Starner, Dorothy Paine, and Dan Huls; great-grandma, Helen Perdue; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and his best friends, Dalton Fudge, Seth Dohrman, Logan Nelson, and Michael Brewer.
He is preceded in death by his grandma, Diane Hach; great-grandparents, Starner, Paine, Wirkus, Perdue and Huls; and a cousin, Tucker.
Memorials may be directed to the family.