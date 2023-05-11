Corinne Fae Down

Odebolt, Iowa

Corinne Fae Down, 99, of Odebolt, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center of Sioux City.

Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at the United Methodist Church of Odebolt. Reverend Ken C. Miller will officiate. Private Family Committal Services will be held in the Odebolt Cemetery of Odebolt. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Odebolt. The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Odebolt is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.

Born on Oct. 5, 1923, in Sioux City, Corinne was the daughter of Ralph and Helen (Auten) Mumert. She was raised and received her education in Sioux City, where she graduated from Central High School with the class of 1941.

After graduation, Corinne started her career in bookkeeping with IPS, now known as Mid-American. On June 15, 1947, Corinne married the love of her life Thomas "Tommy" R. Down. The couple first made their home in Sioux City before relocating to the family farm by Odebolt, where they commenced in farming and raising their four children: Linda, Tom, Mary, and Brian.

In February of 1966 the family suffered a great loss with the passing of Tommy. It was at this time Corinne moved off the farm and into town. She also started a career outside of the home as a typist for the Odebolt Chronicle. Throughout the years Corinne also kept books for the Arthur Lumber Yard and the Sac County Mutual Telephone Company until she retired.

Corinne was blessed with the gift of music. A faithful member of the United Methodist Church of Odebolt, Corinne shared her talent as a gifted organist on Sunday mornings for over 50 years. Corinne also belonged to PEO, Ingleside Club, and several local card clubs. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, knitting, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children Linda Down of Tucson, Ariz., Tom (Janette) Down of Odebolt, and Brian (Janet) Down of Odebolt; six grandchildren Erika Lippincott, Thomas (Dani) Down, Ryan (Megan) Down, Kayla (Tim) Ohrt, Kevin (Laila) Down, and Tyler (Leah) Down; 16 great-grandchildren; sister Helen Suttie of Sioux City; sister-in-law Phyllis Mumert of Minnesota; and nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Corinne was preceded in death by her husband; parents Ralph and Helen Mumert; daughter Mary Parker; grandson Aaron Down; grandson-in-law Cody Lippincott; brothers Ralph and Bob Mumert; and in-laws Thomas and Emma Down.

Memorials in honor of Corinne can be direct to the Odebolt Public Library or the United Methodist Church of Odebolt.